But it didn’t. Financial aid officers continued to focus aid on White men, not women and students of color, who remained the most in need. So when Congress reauthorized the HEA in 1972, it included Title IX to guarantee equal educational opportunities for women, and small scholarships, now known as Pell grants, directly awarded by the government to low-income undergraduates, who then and now remain more likely to be citizens of color. Yet, Pell grants did not truly address the need to equitably fund higher education. Campus financial aid and admissions offices retained much of the power to decide who gets what kind of tuition assistance. Even worse, beginning in the 1970s, states started slashing funding for universities, knowing that public colleges and universities could just increase fees to compensate for the cuts.