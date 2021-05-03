The one-party communist government had the political power to push the legislation through but was unwilling to devote a lot of funding to these enterprises. In the early 1950s, the government remained focused on achieving the goals laid out in its Five-Year Plans, namely heavy industrial production, rather than the production of material goods and social services. The government furthermore curtailed rationing and welfare payments for single mothers, raising the overall cost of living and forcing single women — many of them mothers — into wage labor. This failure left East German women to shoulder the burden of full-time employment and child rearing.