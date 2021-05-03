There are three ways to respond to Kraushaar’s argument. The first is to point out the obvious: The world has changed since 2018, and that is reflected in the polling data. Late last year, Gallup recorded the highest support it had polled for the government to do more to solve the nation’s problems. As my Post colleague Aaron Blake noted last week, former president Donald Trump paradoxically paved the way for Biden’s big spending by eviscerating once and for all the GOP’s vestigial claim to fiscal conservatism: “That might be one of the most demonstrable and significant shifts in American politics in the Trump era.” Political science research suggests that the coronavirus pandemic also acted as an inflection point for recognizing the utility of the state.