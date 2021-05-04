The sun came and went, and the Belgica was still stuck fast. Certain that his shipmates would not survive a second winter in the ice, Cook proposed an escape plan worthy of Houdini (with whom he’d once shared a stage). His fellow officers laughed at the notion that 17 exhausted men could break a ship out of a mile-wide floe of ice more than three feet thick. But Cook threw himself into it, digging trenches to allow the sun to reach the bottom layer of ice. The plan failed, but Cook’s persistence motivated his shipmates to put their minds together and methodically saw their way out of the ice. The herculean effort was a triumph of human labor, born of a harebrained flight of fancy.