Every night, Papi asks me what “that little radio” I carry (my smartphone) is saying about the protesters. Was anybody else beaten, put under house arrest? Is Luis Robles still in jail? Papi doesn’t read English well, doesn’t get Spanish newspapers, doesn’t go online, naturally, and American TV newscasts have barely reported on the protests. He relies on his Cuban friends and me to keep him informed. I want to give him details about the turmoil in Cuba, but I want to protect him even more. My father is still grieving my mother’s death, battling heart problems, grappling with social-distancing rules. Running underneath all of that is the worry that communism is coming to his adopted country — that his children will have to endure the nightmare of having their country flipped the hell over, just as he did after the revolution. Reassuring him isn’t easy, so I leave out the worst of the regime’s abuses, the precarious state of hunger strikers, the severe shortage of food and medicine throughout the island — the suffering.