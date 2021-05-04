You know who won World War II? It wasn’t the generals or the admirals. It was the economists. More tanks, planes, ships. And all that spending lifted this entire nation out of poverty. Freed the world from tyranny. A big country needs big enemies. The best enemy we ever had was the Soviet Union. Our fear of them unified our people. Gave us purpose. The problem today … is half this country thinks the other half is its enemy because they have no one else to fight! So we gave them a real enemy, one with the power to threaten their lives, their freedoms. Freedoms you take for granted. And it works.