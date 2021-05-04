Fittingly then, in 1939, when George Gallup’s Institute of Public Opinion asked Americans to name “the greatest accomplishment of the Roosevelt administration,” their No. 1 answer was “Relief and the WPA.” And, in retrospect, it is easy to see why this was the case: Jobs and improved infrastructure made for a popular combination during an economic crisis. Yet, when asked by Gallup in the very same poll to identify “the worst thing the Roosevelt administration has done,” the No. 1 answer was the same New Deal program: the WPA. How could the same public works and employment program be simultaneously so popular and unpopular?