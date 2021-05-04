Soon, the companies will apply for full approval on the basis of more extensive data. When that’s granted, the question of coronavirus-vaccine mandates will no longer be unique. But can the vaccines be required in the meantime? Writers such as Siri, as well as those challenging mandates in court, point to language in the FDA’s emergency use authorization statute indicating that people receiving such products must be informed “of the option to accept or refuse administration.” The FDA’s guidance on the law contains similar language. But the relevant text doesn’t stop there (although Siri’s quoting of it does). Patients also must be given information about “the consequences, if any, of refusing administration of the product.” Clearly, then, consequences for refusal can coexist with the option to refuse. The FDA doesn’t specify what those consequences might be, but it also doesn’t limit them. If Congress or the FDA had meant to remove the authority to mandate vaccines — an authority traditionally left to state and local governments — the emergency use authorization statute and guidance would have needed to be much clearer on that point.