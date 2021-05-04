There is a theory, offered first by author William Bridges, that transitions happen in three stages: ending, the neutral zone and beginning. To effectively weather any important transition in our lives — whether in relationships, into or out of a major academic endeavor, in work, in geography — we cannot move forward until we have let go of who we have been, and what has been, in the past. Then, there’s a liminal space when we are no longer who we have been, but not yet who we will be. Only after we spend some time in the neutral zone does the beginning of our new selves, our new way of being in the world, emerge in earnest.