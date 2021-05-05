Moreover, the Spanish language is perceived as racialized in the United States. The words that enter the mock Spanish lexicon — “machismo,” “señorita,” “cerveza,” “no problemo” — tend to reinforce harmful stereotypes. The “sombrero” in those Google searches around this time of year is never a cowboy hat, a noir film fedora, a Panama hat or a Kentucky Derby headpiece, all of them sombreros, but the stereotypical, wide-brimmed Mexican sombrero. We have become rightly intolerant of racial, ableist, misogynist and homophobic slurs in mainstream discourse. And yet, mock Spanish persists, even though it, too, relies on outright offensive discourse. Through mock Spanish, English speakers can present themselves as funny while reinforcing stereotypes about Spanish and, by extension, Spanish speakers.