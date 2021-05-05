In early April, Iran received an initial shipment from Covax of 700,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The clerical regime in Tehran has a long history of medical corruption. In 2012, Health Minister Marzieh Vahid Dastjerdi — both a gynecologist and the first woman to hold a ministerial post in the Islamic Republic — said on state television, “I have heard that luxury cars have been imported with subsidized dollars, but I don’t know what happened to the dollars that were supposed to be allocated for importing medicine.” She was promptly fired. Iran’s ethnic minorities, such as Arabs and Kurds, have also suffered at the hands of the regime, along with religious minorities such as the Baha’i.