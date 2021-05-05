As Shoshana Zuboff, author of “The Age of Surveillance Capitalism,” noted shortly after Wednesday’s decision, the Oversight Board’s spectacle causes us to look at smaller, ornamental downstream issues with the platform — which individuals get to be on and what they have to do before they get booted for good. “Every time we do that, we are asserting the legitimacy of what happens upstream,” she said on a live stream. “What happens upstream is the illegitimate extraction of human-generated data and the redefining of that data as the private property of corporations.” Zuboff is really saying that Facebook’s biggest issues have less to do with specific individual users than the company’s architecture and the ways that its business models (which heavily rely on data collection) provide politicians like Trump with powerful tools to deceive and manipulate voters.