“Oh, it’s true,” he said, holding up both hands. “And sad. There’s a lot we miss about going to church, but after Trump and now the pandemic, I can’t say we miss the politics.” When I suggested there were options, that there are at least two dozen churches within a couple miles of this very park, he raised both eyebrows and shook his head. And I know why. Changing churches in a small, conservative town makes a statement not about what you are for but about what you are against. One does not change churches. It is simply not done. “It’d be easier to sell our house and move, and as crazy as that sounds, don’t think we haven’t talked about it,” he said.