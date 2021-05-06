After that, you probably saw my husband and me on Facebook, grinning wildly and showing off our vaccine cards like they were Phi Beta Kappa certificates. “We’re blessed!” we announced on Instagram and Twitter, confessing how choked up we had gotten at the vaccine sites. Or maybe you glimpsed us at restaurants, noisily mugging and hugging other vaccinated boomer friends. I know — we did make a spectacle of ourselves, loudly asking one another which vaccine we’d received and claiming to feel sorry for everybody else, still stuck at home. But we didn’t waste too much time on sympathy. We quickly moved on to boasting about our first airline flights across the country to see our grandchildren in more than a year. (Yes, they’d missed us terribly.) And wasn’t it wonderful to fly when the airports and planes weren’t so crowded?