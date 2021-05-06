I’ve been thinking about that this spring as I watch my mother enter full cicada-prep mode. I abandoned any formal interest in biology long ago, opting for a career in journalism, and I’d be lying if I said I even clicked on the most recent YouTube video she sent about a fungus that destroys male cicada butts. Still, sitting on the couch together as I outline an article and she prepares to give yet another Zoom lecture on cooking with “tree shrimp,” it’s hard not to notice similarities. I’ve inherited Mom’s convivial cackle, her tendency toward procrastination and perfectionism, and her curiosity about the strange and surprising. Last week, helping her put the finishing touches on her illustrated guide to all things Brood X (“What to Expect When You’re Expecting … Cicadas!”), I was reminded that it was Mom who showed me how to tell a story, and her ecological obsession that taught me: Pay attention and pay respect. In all my work, I think, I’m trying to emulate her devotional concentration, her receptiveness to delight. And this year, reminded daily that life is fragile, I’m feeling lucky to get to bear witness to two stunning natural phenomena: the cicadas, and the lady who loves them.