Despite all this, the design of Industrial-era time-tracking and surveillance has stood the test of time, because it has served a profitable purpose: meeting the bottom line even at the expense of dehumanizing workers. If the logic of surveillance capitalism, where every major platform can collect, track and monetize user data — with or without consent — is applied to the collection of worker data, it is even more egregious. This theft of humanity is everywhere in our working worlds, yet it is detrimental to the most precarious among us — and this is something we are seeing come into clear view with the pandemic.