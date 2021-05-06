On Tuesday, a Trump-appointed judge in Washington ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its authority in placing a nationwide moratorium on certain residential evictions. It’s the fifth time that a federal court has found that the order, set to expire at the end of June, is invalid, but this ruling is the most significant yet because it applies nationwide. The Biden administration has asked the judge to pause her decision while it makes an emergency appeal. But if she rebuffs that request, the CDC may no longer be able to prevent landlords from evicting tenants who fall behind on their rent.