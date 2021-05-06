Union veterans fumed at the apparent forgiveness of the Confederates’ treason. A full 20 years after the war ended, in an 1887 memoir, three veterans from Illinois, Lucien Crocker, Henry Nourse and John G. Brown, still gushed with anger over it. They remembered marching toward the U.S. Capitol for the victory parade in May 1865 and mingling with former Confederates along the way who merely hoped the North would allow them to keep their homes and the right to carry out business. These Southerners, they said, had zero expectation of having “a voice in the management of the republic which they had fought so hard to destroy.” Yet, by 1887, those same former Confederates were back in power in statehouses throughout the South, as well as in Congress. As the three Union soldiers put it, “Our paroled prisoners have now equal voice with the patriotic victors in the control of the government against which they waged an unholy and bloody war, and for which their leaders have little love today.”