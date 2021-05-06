Lots of people are thinking hard and running focus groups about this question. Because hesitancy is concentrated among Trump supporters, it is encouraging to see the GOP Doctors Caucus release PSAs about getting vaccinated.
The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson talked to vaccine-resistant and vaccine-hesitant folks and found that, “for both yes-vaxxers like me and the no-vaxxers I spoke with, feelings about the vaccine are intertwined with feelings about the pandemic.” He also noted that “I cannot imagine that any amount of hectoring or shaming, or proclamations from the public-health or Democratic communities, will make much of a difference for this group.”
So, how to expand vaccine uptake? One natural response is to get individuals with stature in vaccine-hesitant communities — like Joe Rogan or Tucker Carlson or even Donald Trump on his fancy-pants new social media site — to talk up the benefits.
Color me skeptical of that option. Neither Rogan nor Carlson are likely to make the case with any enthusiasm. Much like Trump, I suspect they would fear antagonizing their listeners far more than any public benefit from leading them. As for the 45th president, he is already such a fount of misinformation that saying something accurate just muddies his brand.
Here are a few ideas I can think of to increase the number of vaccinated:
1. Have the coronavirus vaccines receive full FDA approval. The one common denominator I see in all the vaccine hesitancy stories is wariness that the approval process was rushed. And to be fair, it was expedited under the emergency use authorization. If the pharmaceutical companies apply for full Food and Drug Administration approval and receive it, that would help to alleviate one of the biggest concerns.
The good news here is that both Pfizer and Moderna are intent on doing this in short order. The other vaccine manufacturers should be encouraged to go through the regular FDA approval process as well. When that happens, the Pentagon should then make getting the vaccine mandatory for all U.S. armed forces.
2. Start vaccinating children. Focusing on the vaccine-resistant is one way to expand the fraction of vaccinated Americans. But another way is to widen the available populations that can get vaccinated. As more adults are inoculated against the novel coronavirus, children will probably become a more important covid-19 vector. Vaccinating kids will also make it easier to get children back in schools, summer camps and excruciating, awkward extended family vacations (you know what, let’s leave that last talking point out of the argument made to children).
Again, the news here is good. Pfizer is poised for FDA approval for children over age 12. The company is also applying for emergency use authorization for children over age 2. Johnson & Johnson is testing its vaccine on children, including infants. So the trend line here is also promising.
3. Export the vaccine to assist other countries in the Western Hemisphere as well as emergency situations (as in India). I have advocated for this multiple times. Stopping the coronavirus where the pandemic is worse helps reduce the likelihood that new strains of the novel coronavirus will emerge. And as the U.S. supply begins to exceed demand, this is a policy that serves both U.S. interests and U.S. ideals.
How would this affect uptake in the United States? The Biden White House seems to be worried that shifting to vaccinating foreigners could trigger blowback about diverting attention away from home. But this is a rare instance in which such criticism might help enhance the federal government’s ability to vaccinate recalcitrant Americans. If GOP officials start criticizing the export of vaccines, maybe a slice of Republicans who care more about owning the libs than anything else will start to demand vaccinations out of spite. Hey, whatever works.
4. Make the dang vaccination cards smaller. Seriously, who designed this thing? It does not fit into a conventional wallet, which makes it tough for men to carry it around on their person.
5. Patience. It would be better if people got vaccinated more quickly. But as noted above, the trend lines are promising in many areas that should foster more vaccine acceptance. Polling suggests widening receptivity to getting vaccinated. In other words, the national prognosis is good.