Finally, even if we vaccinate enough people at home to reach herd immunity, we will still not have seen the end of the coronavirus. There will be communities within the country with low vaccination rates where the infection will become endemic. And every once in a while, an infection or two that originates in these communities will spill over, causing small outbreaks in other states and localities. Of course, because this is a global pandemic and much of the world remains unvaccinated, we will see infections from other nations landing on our shores, often new variants, including even ones that challenge the efficacy of our vaccines. Ultimately, however, we will find ourselves in a situation in which the virus is never gone but some communities are affected more than others. Modest public health measures such as wearing masks during large indoor gatherings such as sporting events and concerts, better ventilation in indoor spaces, and testing in high-risk situations become the norm. We may not have herd immunity, but life will settle into a new normal.