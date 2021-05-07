But I’m skeptical. Despite signing the letter, I wonder whether it is possible for a commission to produce a fair accounting. First, can we really assume that commissioners appointed by Republican lawmakers would willingly publish a full report or hold anyone complicit in their party accountable? An inquiry would need to address not just the state of reporting on white-nationalist terrorism leading up to the assault on the Capitol, but also the role of political leaders in spreading misinformation and vitriol. Second, and just as important, is the problem with the proposed model. The 9/11 Commission has long been cited as the gold standard for insight and weighty analysis applied to a thorny issue. Its well-written report, clear and compelling, provided a thoughtful overview of events leading up to the attacks in New York and Washington in 2001. It was even nominated for a National Book Award. But it was not all it was cracked up to be. And a 1/6 Commission that uses the 9/11 Commission as a template will encounter the same pitfalls and then some.