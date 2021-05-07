The wild dancing and devotion to pleasure were one way Parisians tried to put behind them the ever-present fear of denunciation and death and the constant spectacle of headless corpses that had dominated daily life for nearly a year. But while such festivities kept the elite entertained and helped them to forget the recent past, the majority of the French people were not in a position to enjoy the delights that Paris had to offer. The winter of 1794-1795 was exceptionally brutal, and economic disruption continued. Political divisions remained intense, as the “White Terror” — revenge attacks on those associated with the machinery of the Terror — gripped those parts of France that had been most affected by the machinery of the Terror.