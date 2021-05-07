How can the country begin to overcome such trauma? France’s efforts to recover after the Reign of Terror in 1793-1794 are instructive and suggest that efforts to weaponize the strain and suffering of the past year could offer short-term political gains but result in damaging long-term consequences.
The French Revolution of 1789 led many to hope that the country was on the path to a more democratic and egalitarian future. However, the rapid political and social changes threatened powerful individuals and institutions, especially the monarchy, the aristocracy and the church. The revolutionary government soon faced a powerful backlash in the form of a civil war, as well as war with other European countries.
So, in 1793, France’s legislative body, the National Convention, established the Committee of Public Safety to defend the country against foreign and domestic enemies. This rotating group of legislators was determined to crush the counterrevolutionary resistance and to wage war abroad: to facilitate this, the National Convention voted in September of that year to make Terror “the order of the day.”
Their efforts led to the execution by guillotine of about 17,000 people throughout France and many more in civil war and extralegal killings. While radical revolutionaries initially supported the Terror, by the spring and summer of 1794, even some earlier supporters turned against it as increasing numbers of innocent people were imprisoned and executed for purported counterrevolutionary sentiments.
The putative end of the Reign of Terror came on July 28, 1794, when Maximilien Robespierre, the most prominent member of the Committee of Public Safety, and his closest colleagues were executed. Robespierre’s fellow revolutionaries and previous collaborators turned on him amid indications that he was planning to attack them as traitors. Fearful for their own lives, some members of the legislature, labeled “Thermidorians,” put aside their own differences to take Robespierre down.
Robespierre’s death led to rejoicing among many, especially those filling the crowded prisons of Paris. But the machinery of the Terror did not immediately grind to a halt. The pace of executions slowed, but did not stop, although now former supporters of the regime were more likely to be the victims of the guillotine. Some people were released from prison almost immediately, including Thérésia Cabarrus, the beautiful young lover of Thermidorian Jean-Lambert Tallien, whose imminent execution had inspired her future husband to take a prominent role in the conspiracy against Robespierre and his colleagues. But it took months to release all of the political prisoners and longer still for the French to realize the political culture had definitively changed.
The Directory, a new French government, was established in 1795, and on the surface, a celebratory atmosphere took hold. Contemporary newspapers are filled with stories of elaborate balls, social gatherings at the Tivoli gardens and along the Champs-Elysées and crowded evenings at the theater and concerts, punctuated by firework displays. Author Louis-Sébastien Mercier sketched out stories of fashionable young people, labeled “incroyables” (incredible ones) and “merveilleuses” (marvelous ones), wearing eccentric clothing as they danced every night and stuffed themselves at the new restaurants that would cement the Parisian reputation for gastronomic delights. Nineteenth-century French historian Jules Michelet wrote that, in the wake of Thermidor, “Paris again became very gay. … The Palais Royal was filled to overflowing with gamblers, girls, and half-naked ladies, who shamed even the prostitutes.”
Political and financial corruption coupled with sexual licentiousness. Money flowed freely and beautiful women wore expensive and revealing neoclassical dresses that shocked observers.
The wild dancing and devotion to pleasure were one way Parisians tried to put behind them the ever-present fear of denunciation and death and the constant spectacle of headless corpses that had dominated daily life for nearly a year. But while such festivities kept the elite entertained and helped them to forget the recent past, the majority of the French people were not in a position to enjoy the delights that Paris had to offer. The winter of 1794-1795 was exceptionally brutal, and economic disruption continued. Political divisions remained intense, as the “White Terror” — revenge attacks on those associated with the machinery of the Terror — gripped those parts of France that had been most affected by the machinery of the Terror.
Although the Directory was envisioned as a more conservative republican government, it satisfied neither radical democrats nor monarchists. The government crushed a Jacobin revolt in May 1795 as well as another triggered by royalist sympathizers that October — this time, with the help of the young general Napoleon Bonaparte. The Directory remained deeply unpopular with both the Left and Right in France.
In short, France’s new “normal” was not sustainable. The government maintained its power for a time through extralegal acts, setting aside election results it did not like. The degradation of republican institutions then led to increased apathy on the part of the public, which turned its attention from politics to other pursuits. This political disengagement paved the way for Bonaparte’s eventual coup.
As the U.S. starts to slowly emerge from the ever-present threat of sickness and death thanks to the growing availability of vaccines, it is not clear when the end date of our Terror will come, nor what the new “normal” will look like. Taming the coronavirus is not going to end our more enduring problems, especially if the understandable desire to embrace normal pleasures distracts us from the grave political issues we still face. Indeed, the Biden administration faces an entrenched opposition willing to advance lies about the 2020 election and unwilling to help ameliorate the enormous inequities that the pandemic highlighted.
The public’s growing weariness with this obstructionism as well as the need to battle voter suppression on all fronts could very well lead to apathy and resignation. But the lesson from French history is clear: Sustaining civic engagement and faith in our democratic institutions must take a prominent place in our new normal. It will require work — but that work is worth it to preserve our democratic future.