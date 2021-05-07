But if this looked like governance, that’s precisely the point: The process was really little more than theater, a well-tailored spectacle of self-regulation by a company eager to avoid interference from actual governments. Its audience for this performance is, in part, Congress, which has spent the first two decades of the 21st century largely abdicating its role to regulate online spaces, though the events of Jan. 6 might finally stir legislative action. It is in Facebook’s interest to ensure that doesn’t happen, and the best way to do so might be to pass itself off as a sovereign power in its own right. By dramatically appealing to the arbitration of the Oversight Board, it is attempting to achieve just that.