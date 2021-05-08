After Scalia died in 2016, a Republican-controlled Senate refused, for almost a year, to consider Obama’s Supreme Court nomination of Judge Merrick Garland, waiting out the remainder of Obama’s term and abdicating its advice and consent function for partisan gain. Before Ginsburg died last year, weeks before Election Day, she relayed that “my most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” But the Senate confirmed Trump’s nominee, Barrett, less than six weeks after Ginsburg’s death. Biden will be president for four years, but there’s no guarantee that in the next Congress — less than two years away — his party will maintain the slim Senate majority it now has and will need to confirm his nominees.