Black women had difficulty using maternalist rhetoric, however, because the dominant White culture sought to appropriate, not appreciate, their motherhood. In 1923, civil rights leader Mary Church Terrell waged a successful campaign to foil the United Daughters of the Confederacy’s plans to erect a “Monument to the Faithful Colored Mammies of the South” in the nation’s capital. Terrell insisted on the primacy of Black women’s care for their own children and critiqued Whites for co-opting Black maternity to benefit White children. “The Black Mammy was often faithful in the service of her mistress’s children,” she wrote in the Washington Evening Star, “while her heart bled over her own little babies who were deprived of their mother’s ministrations and tender care which the white children received.”