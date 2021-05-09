From the founding forward, White women have leveraged their maternal identities to improve their status. After the American Revolution, they capitalized on the notion of “republican motherhood” to gain access to higher education, arguing that women needed education to train virtuous (male) citizens.
Maternalism reached its apogee, however, in the opening decades of the 20th century, when women — mostly White but a few Black women — used their identities as mothers to engage in social reform and demand political rights.
During the Progressive Era, motherhood propelled many White women into politics. In 1912, the Woman’s Journal featured a two-panel image directed “To the Woman in the Home.” One panel featured a woman cradling a child in a comfortable middle-class home. The opposing image showed an entire family performing piecework in a crowded working-class tenement. The caption demanded: “How can a mother rest content with this — When such conditions exist as this?”
Responding to calls like this, many female reformers cast themselves as “municipal mothers,” using the “politics of maternalism” to justify their political activity. Well before women achieved voting rights, they successfully promoted the kindergarten movement, the juvenile justice system and “mothers’ pensions” to provide financial support for single mothers and their children.
Maternalist activists were not necessarily mothers themselves. Many never married or gave birth. Some, like juvenile justice advocate Miriam Van Waters, adopted children. Others, like social work pioneer Sophonisba Breckinridge, assumed responsibility for nieces and nephews.
Instead of devoting themselves solely to caring for their own children, many maternalists saw themselves as responsible for the welfare of all children. At a social welfare conference in 1912, Breckinridge declared: “We cannot limit the number of our children. We have all the children whose naked feet we know about.”
Maternalist logic shaped social welfare policy and created new government agencies, such as the U.S. Children’s Bureau, founded in 1912 in response to a grass-roots campaign led by Florence Kelley and Lillian Wald. Reflecting maternalist arguments, the first federal agency to be devoted to child welfare also was the first to be headed by a woman. The bureau became a stronghold of maternal politics in the nation’s capital, helping White women activists establish “a female dominion in American reform.”
Critics ridiculed the agency’s first chief, Julia Lathrop, and her successor, Grace Abbott, as “female celibates” and questioned the authority of “the old maid brigade.” However, the bureau consistently pushed for policies to benefit mothers and children. It conducted research demonstrating that the United States had shockingly high rates of infant mortality. This work helped women advocate for the nation’s first federally funded health-care program. The Sheppard-Towner Act provided services for mothers and infants from 1921 until 1929.
Women activists also used maternal rhetoric to advance women’s rights. In August 1912, the front page of the Woman’s Journal featured a series of sketches of impoverished children under the headline “Children of All.” The phrase was a reference to a speech from Breckinridge, which was featured below the images. The Journal editorialized: “Miss Breckinridge’s attitude is typical of that of a large number of suffragists, yet without the vote, these women are unable to enforce their desire to protect the many helpless children in the world.”
Another issue of the Journal, beneath an image of children doing piecework, demanded: “Do you care? Mothers are responsible for the welfare of children — all children. Do your duty as a mother and demand Votes for Women.”
Women’s identity as mothers even prompted them to engage in foreign policy. During World War I, the Woman’s Peace Party argued that as “the mother half of humanity,” women had a responsibility to preserve life and prevent war. While feminist pacifists failed to prevent U.S. entry into the conflict, their ideas helped shape the League of Nations and — after a second devastating world war — the United Nations.
Once White women achieved voting rights, they continued to use maternalism to advocate for policies to benefit mother and children. In fact, as “mothers of a new world,” women in the United States and abroad helped establish the modern welfare state. In particular, the Children’s Bureau played a key role in designing the Social Security Act of 1935. As members of the Committee on Economic Security, former chief Grace Abbott and her successor, Katharine Lenroot, drafted the child welfare sections of the bill, which transformed state “mothers’ pension” programs into the federally funded Aid to Families With Dependent Children.
While White women have used motherhood as an effective political tool for more than a century, however, Black women have struggled to assert their identity as mothers. In addition to separating families, slavery deprived African American mothers of authority over their own children. As Caroline Hunter, born an enslaved person in Virginia, poignantly expressed it: “During slavery it seemed lak yo’ chillum b’long to ev’ybody but you. Many a day my ole mama has stood by an’ watched massa beat her chillum ‘till dey bled an’ she couldn’ open her mouf.”
Even after emancipation, involuntary apprenticeship of children and “live-in” domestic service for mothers separated many Black families. As a result, the theme of the “motherless child” was pervasive in the writings of African American authors such as Pauline Hopkins.
And yet, in the Progressive Era, Black clubwomen like Margaret Murray Washington, president of the National Association of Colored Women, insisted on recognition of their role as mothers and prioritized “raising standards for motherhood and home.” While Washington distanced herself from the suffrage movement, other Black women used maternalist arguments to advocate for the vote. Carrie Williams Clifford, for instance, published “Votes for Children” in the Crisis in 1915, arguing that women deserved the vote because they were mothers.
Black women had difficulty using maternalist rhetoric, however, because the dominant White culture sought to appropriate, not appreciate, their motherhood. In 1923, civil rights leader Mary Church Terrell waged a successful campaign to foil the United Daughters of the Confederacy’s plans to erect a “Monument to the Faithful Colored Mammies of the South” in the nation’s capital. Terrell insisted on the primacy of Black women’s care for their own children and critiqued Whites for co-opting Black maternity to benefit White children. “The Black Mammy was often faithful in the service of her mistress’s children,” she wrote in the Washington Evening Star, “while her heart bled over her own little babies who were deprived of their mother’s ministrations and tender care which the white children received.”
In subsequent decades, Black women have used “activist mothering” to effect change. For instance, Black women have highlighted their identity as mothers in movements ranging from the civil rights movement to the welfare rights movement. More recently, former first lady Michelle Obama claimed a public role as “mom-in-chief.”
In recent years, both Black and White women have successfully translated domestic roles into political power. The “Wall of Moms” participation in Black Lives Matter protests demonstrates the enduring power of maternalism even as Black women’s prominence in contemporary activism reveals new aspects of “maternal justice.”
Today, we celebrate Mother’s Day with cards and flowers, but historically, women have used their identities as mothers to advocate for meaningful social change. As Black women increasingly lay claim to maternal authority and translate it into political power, it is especially important to recognize the power — and the privilege — of the politics of motherhood.