In the following decades, however, LGBTQ+ movements won victories by contesting — or even co-opting — this narrative. The activism of lesbian parents and gay men caring for partners during the AIDS epidemic challenged perceptions of family as exclusively heterosexual. The 1998 murder of Matthew Shepard and his mother’s activism against homophobic violence and bullying recast gays and lesbians not as child predators but as vulnerable children themselves. Twenty-first century advocates of same-sex marriage found that by downplaying civil rights rhetoric and emphasizing love, families and parenthood, they could outflank conservative “family values” and dramatically shift public opinion. With legal recognition of same-sex marriage in Obergefell v. Hodges in 2015, the LGBTQ+ movement seemed to have turned the tide against the right’s claims to protect children through anti-gay legislation.