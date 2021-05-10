Instead, on the nation’s skid rows, most assistance came in the form of alcoholism treatment programs, owing to a misunderstanding of the diverse population living there. During the 1940s, when addiction studies were in their infancy, homelessness was seen as “end-stage alcoholism,” even though some on skid row were not especially heavy drinkers and many had taken up heavy drinking only after becoming homeless. This one-size-fits-all approach did little to help people who needed medical care, mental health treatment, job training or those who worked regularly, but did not earn enough to pay for housing.