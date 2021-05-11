The discovery was prominently covered by such outlets as ABC, NPR, The Washington Post and the New York Times, which noted it comes as “Egyptology is having a big moment,” including not just the Aten finds but a Netflix documentary on sarcophagi in Saqqara and the buildup toward the long-anticipated opening of a new Grand Egyptian Museum sometime this year.
The lavish coverage of the Aten dig contrasted with the lack of attention given in the United States, two weeks before, to a stunning new set of discoveries, dating to about 1,200 B.C. at the site of Sanxingdui in Sichuan Province, China, near Chengdu. There archaeologists unearthed more than 500 objects, including a large gold mask, ivory, bronzes and remnants of silk — with more coming. The ivory finds include whole tusks of Asian elephants — evidence of tribute brought to the Sanxingdui leaders from across the Sichuan region — and anthropomorphic bronze sculptures distinct from other contemporary East Asian bronzes (which were primarily ritual vessels and weapons).
New, highly meticulous archaeological work is providing unprecedented detail about this important site, a crucial window into an early state in East Asia. If U.S. outlets largely ignored the news, media interest in China was intense, with multiday, prime-time coverage, including live broadcast of the excavations. And the attention was warranted: Discoveries at Sanxingdui have totally transformed our understanding of how multiple, regionally distinct yet interrelated early cultures intertwined to produce what came to be understood as “Chinese” civilization.
Why is there such a gap in the attention paid in the West to the Egyptian archaeology, as opposed to Chinese archaeology — given that each is important to our understanding of human history? Egypt strikes a chord for two reasons. First, there is a kind of romanticism that is the legacy of colonialism: Stories of Western archaeologists competing to find tombs in the 19th century riveted Western Europeans, and today’s news coverage is a product of that imperialist tradition (even though the team that discovered Aten was Egyptian). Second, attention to discoveries in the Mediterranean world reflects a persistent bias situating the United States as a lineal descendant, via Europe, of Mediterranean civilizations. Links between Ancient Egypt and Greece and Rome — and Egypt’s appearance in the Christian Bible — enabled Ancient Egypt to be appropriated and incorporated into European heritage, and therefore into the story of American identity. In short, high-profile finds in Egyptian archaeology are seen to represent a thread of the foundation of the story of us.
Chinese archaeology, in contrast, is viewed as unrelated to American civilization. But that view should be rethought for multiple reasons: First, roughly 6 percent of Americans identify as ethnically Asian; that population is part of the American story, and therefore so is the history of civilization in Eastern Asia. Just as importantly, all ancient civilizations are part of human history and deserve to be studied and discussed on their own merits, not on their geographical or supposed cultural connection to the Greece-Rome-Europe lineage that long dominated the study of history in the West.
Chinese archaeology has a very different history from Egyptian archaeology. It has largely been done by local, Chinese archaeologists, for one thing; it was not an imperialist project. And it was also tied, early on, to nationalist claims of identity.
To be sure, the collection and cataloguing of artifacts has been practiced by Chinese aristocrats during for centuries, but only in the early 20th century did people start to excavate artifacts with the idea they were participating in a scientific endeavor. In its first stages, this “scientific archaeology” was partly influenced by stratigraphic approaches — that is, attention to the relative depth of artifacts as a means to establish antiquity — developed in the West. A Swedish geologist-turned-archaeologist, Johan Gunnar Andersson, for example led the project that led to the discovery of the “Peking Man” fossils, in the 1920s, at the site of Zhoukoudian, dating to circa 200,000-700,000 years ago, and also helped establish evidence of “prehistoric” culture, in the form of early painted ceramics at the Neolithic site of Yangshao, dating to circa 5,000-3,000 B.C.
Under Chinese scholars such as Li Ji, however, archaeology, quickly became a discipline closely intertwined with traditional history — and it became attached to a particular story. The dominant narrative has presented the origins of Chinese civilization as rooted in a singular source — the so-called Three Dynasties (the Xia, Shang and Zhou), situated in the Central Plains of the Yellow River valley in contemporary Henan Province, Shaanxi Province and surrounding areas. These dynasties lasted from roughly 2,000 B.C. to the unification of China, in 221 B.C.
In the late 1920s, Chinese archaeologists began to unearth what turned out to be the last capital of the Shang Dynasty (dating to circa 1250-1050 B.C.) near Anyang, in Henan Province, right in the heart of the Central Plains. These excavations revealed a city with a large population fed by millet agriculture and domesticated animals; there were palace foundations, massive royal tombs, evidence of large-scale human sacrifice and perhaps most importantly, cattle and turtle bones used in divination rituals and inscribed with the earliest Chinese texts. The sophistication of the society that was revealed in these digs helped to solidify belief that there was a single main source of subsequent Chinese culture: This was its epicenter.
A second major archaeological discovery contributing to this theory was the uncovering, in 1974, in Xi’an, of the terra-cotta soldiers of the tomb of the First Emperor of Qin (who died in 210 B.C.). That leader was responsible for the violent unification and establishment of the first empire in China — one whose power center lay in the western part of the Central plains. The location of those artifacts helped reinforce the notion that Chinese culture followed one line of succession, with roots in this region.
But finds at Sanxingdui and other sites since the 1980s have upended this monolithic notion of Chinese cultural development. The Sanxingdui discoveries, which are contemporary with the Shang remains, are located in Sichuan, hundreds of miles southwest of the Central Plains, and separated from them by the Qinling Mountain Range. The site is similarly spectacular. At Sanxingdui, we see monumental bronzes, palace foundations and remnants of public works like city walls — as well as the recently discovered, ivory, anthropomorphic bronze sculptures and other objects. Crafts reveal extensive use of gold, which is not much used in the Central Plains, and the agriculture is different too: Rice, not millet, was the foundation of the cuisine. In short, it seems clear that Chinese civilization did not simply emerge from the Central Plains and grow to subsume and assimilate the cultures of surrounding regions. Instead, it is the result of a process whereby various traditions, people, languages, cultures and ethnicities have been woven together in a tapestry that is historically complex and multifaceted.
All historical studies that make familiar the seemingly strange lived experiences of people in different times and places have value. There is no objective reason why the monument-constructing civilization of Egypt bears any closer relationship to the heterogeneous bases of United States culture than the cultures of various other regions, including Asia. To say so is not to denigrate the study of Egypt — obviously — but to widen the lens so that it encompasses more of the story.
And there are real dangers to a version of history that accords ancient societies primacy based on their geographical and cultural ties to Europe. While it may be going considerably too far to say that the recent violence against Asian Americans is caused by the media’s neglect of Chinese archaeology, an assumption that the Chinese story is not “our” story is a subtly pernicious one that contributes to the notion that Asian Americans are “others.”
American society has emerged from various geographical and cultural roots, and we should work harder to recognize and celebrate these heterogeneous origins, including by paying more attention to the exciting discoveries in China.