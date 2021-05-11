All historical studies that make familiar the seemingly strange lived experiences of people in different times and places have value. The monument-constructing civilization of ancient Egypt doesn’t have any closer relationship to the heterogeneous bases of American culture than do the cultures of various other regions, including Asia. To say so is not to denigrate the study of Egypt — obviously — but to widen the lens so that it encompasses more of the story. And there are real dangers in a version of history that accords ancient societies primacy based on their geographical and cultural ties to Europe. While it would be going considerably too far to say that the recent violence against Asian Americans has been caused by the media’s neglect of Chinese archaeology, the subtly pernicious assumption that the Chinese story is not “our” story contributes to the notion that Asian Americans are “others.”