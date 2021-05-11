The lesson: Along with vaccines, it pays to unleash enormous amounts of public money in the face of a livelihood-destroying health crisis.

Europe provided less relief and ended up in a so-called double-dip recession in the first three months of the year, a reality confirmed on Friday by an official estimate showing that the eurozone economy contracted by 0.6 percent.

That came a day after the United States disclosed that its economy expanded by 1.6 percent over the same period after substantial public expenditures aimed at stimulating growth.