In some ways, however, Barack Obama has also had a rough year. It is all the rage in 2021 to compare Obama’s first hundred days to Joe Biden’s. Both presidents entered the White House inheriting an economic mess from their predecessors. The passage of the American Rescue Plan (ARP), along with Biden’s ambitious plans for the future, has led to a lot of not-so-subtle talk suggesting that Biden is doing what Obama should have done when he was president.
Obama alums have noted that Biden’s ARP was considerably larger than the $800 billion American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA). Biden has added to this theme, articulating in February the conventional wisdom about the ARRA: “It wasn’t quite big enough. It stemmed the crisis, but the recovery could have been faster and even bigger.”
There is a great deal of truth to Biden’s statement. The Obama administration decided to ask for less than $1 trillion because it believed anything larger than that would be rejected immediately by Republicans and moderate Democrats. In the end, the administration only got three GOP votes for the entire package. Little wonder that Democrats are concluding that Biden has been bolder in his first 100 days.
The thing is, hindsight is 20/20. As someone with some memory of what happened in 2009 and 2010, this retrospective take on Obama as cautious omits as much as it explains. As he notes in his memoirs, he was intent on earning bipartisan support for policy responses to the biggest economic crisis in a century. Traditionally, that had been how big policy initiatives had been crafted for decades. From the year 2021, one can look back at that view as naive, but it is worth remembering that the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) had passed just a few months earlier with bipartisan support.
Current observers are also underestimating the ideological opposition to large fiscal stimulus from a decade ago. Paul Krugman was one of the loudest voices pushing for a larger stimulus back in the day. As he noted back in 2010, conservative outlets were screaming in 2009 about the dangers of Keynesian expansionism. This was not far off the consensus among macroeconomics, which started producing austerian arguments as early as the spring of 2009.
The GOP was able to exploit this politically. Even though Republicans voted for TARP, they were able to lump it together with ARRA as examples of wasteful, profligate spending. The slow recovery from the 2008 financial crisis also helped to fuel the belief that the fiscal stimulus had not worked.
(It is easy in retrospect to dismiss the tea partyers as a bunch of political opportunists, but when they were first elected in 2010, they did try to impose austerity on government spending. It seemed like an authentic political movement, right up to the moment Donald Trump eviscerated whatever economic principles Republicans used to claim.)
The better retrospective take is that the United States has turned out to be more Keynesian than Europe in response to crisis. This would not necessarily have been what anyone expected in 2008. Nonetheless, even if it was smaller than optimal, the United States still engaged in a longer and stronger economic stimulus in 2009 and 2010 than other economies in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. It is therefore unsurprising that its economy performed better over the past decade.
The New York Times’s Peter S. Goodman noted last month that this divergence was playing out again between the United States and Europe:
The lesson: Along with vaccines, it pays to unleash enormous amounts of public money in the face of a livelihood-destroying health crisis.Europe provided less relief and ended up in a so-called double-dip recession in the first three months of the year, a reality confirmed on Friday by an official estimate showing that the eurozone economy contracted by 0.6 percent.That came a day after the United States disclosed that its economy expanded by 1.6 percent over the same period after substantial public expenditures aimed at stimulating growth.
Biden can afford to be bolder because the political and policymaking centers of gravity have shifted in the past 12 years. No one buys GOP concerns about either deficits or bipartisanship. The macroeconomic consensus on the costs and benefits of fiscal stimulus have shifted in a Keynesian direction. The surprise is that other countries have failed to move down a similar learning curve.
The point is, Obama faced a different ideational climate. It is precisely because of the lessons learned from what happened in 2009 that Biden can be more ambitious in 2021.