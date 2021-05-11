The Biden administration plans to send 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to India. Yet, the emergency use guidelines, which have enabled all of the coronavirus vaccines to reach the American public, ban the export of active vaccines. While the White House plans to work around this regulation, it’s an open question of whether they can do so quickly enough to stem the tide. As President Biden weighs how to address this crisis, he can learn from Franklin D. Roosevelt’s actions — and inactions — during India’s last public health crisis of this magnitude: the 1943 Bengal Famine.