The more you add up the consequences of this midterm rout, the bigger the dimensions of 2010 become. In the House, Republicans took the chair of every committee, launching investigations of matters from Benghazi to Operation Fast and Furious to probe — or harass — the Obama administration for the next six years. With the loss of nine Senate seats, the Democrats’ chances of overcoming filibusters essentially vanished. This became acute when it came to federal judgeships. The backlog grew so intense that Senate Majority Leader Harry M. Reid (D-Nev.) announced the end of filibusters for all judgeships except Supreme Court seats. That opened the door for Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to extend that decision to the high court once Republicans took the Senate in 2014 and the White House two years later. And with a single-minded focus on the courts — in contrast to the pace of Obama’s nominations — McConnell and Trump succeeded in putting some 220 mostly young conservatives on the bench, including three Supreme Court justices, who will keep the courts conservative for decades. Maybe McConnell would have ended judicial filibusters anyway, despite his professed opposition. (He lives by Ralph Waldo Emerson’s precept that “a foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds.”) But it was Reid’s response to the loss of Senate seats in 2010 that began the process.