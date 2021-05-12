Gingrich’s ideology has remained dominant for House Republicans ever since. They use confrontation as a path to capture power when they are in the minority and to hold it when they have a majority. They prefer to fight rather than compromise. The strategy of demonizing Democrats and painting them as outside of the mainstream, ethically challenged and even criminal has remained prominent. What the likes of Michel and Madigan saw as the opposition became viewed as the enemy. The result has been ever more partisanship and acrimony in the House — and Liz Cheney (and her father) had been right at home in this atmosphere.