Changes in House party leadership rarely happen during a term — and generally they happen because of a resignation or criminal indictment. But when a member of Congress is shoved out of a leadership position, it exposes shifts in party values and governing tactics. Examining two past Republican leadership fights helps illuminate how this battle over Cheney’s role may signal that new governing tactics and ideas will guide the GOP going forward.
Before Congress reconvened in 1981, House Republican leader John Rhodes of Arizona chose to step down from leadership. He had watched preceding minority leaders go down to surprise defeat to candidates backed by younger and more-aggressive members, and he did not want the same thing to happen to him.
Rhodes’s move left Republicans in need of a new leader, setting off a battle between Reps. Bob Michel of Illinois and Guy Vander Jagt of Michigan.
Michel had worked his way up through the leadership, chairing the National Republican Congressional Committee and then serving as minority whip. Vander Jagt was the then-NRCC chair. The choice between the two was perceived as being between continuity and change.
Michel was the team player, legislator and floor leader who excelled at the inside game and earned respect broadly throughout the Republican membership. As minority leader, he would represent a smooth transition from Rhodes.
Vander Jagt, on the other hand, was known as a great orator who built a reputation as a partisan fighter with connections to newer members. During his campaign, he proudly declared that he could “best transform our minority into a majority.” Vander Jagt agreed when Cheney’s father, Dick, then Wyoming’s congressman, wrote to him saying “that we need a strategy of confrontation if we’re ever going to be the majority party.”
Rep. Ed Bethune (R-Ark.), president of the large freshman Republican class of 1978, described it perfectly when he said, “The issue implicit in this race is whether Republicans will increasingly engage in the politics of confrontation that younger members favor or the politics of compromise.”
Michel triumphed in this battle of strategies by a 103-to-87 margin. Despite having been in the minority for 26 years and seeing Senate Republicans finally recapture the majority in their chamber in 1980, House Republicans preferred having a legislator — “a workhorse” — someone unlikely to rock the boat or dramatically change things on Capitol Hill, at their helm. Instead of electing a leader who would challenge the Democrats at every turn, the House GOP instead went with someone who would work to capture Democratic votes to pass President-elect Ronald Reagan’s legislative plan.
The strategy worked. Republicans passed much of Reagan’s agenda — notably tax cuts and an expansion of the military budget — by relying on a go-along-to-get-along approach, as well as Reagan’s massive popularity.
The years between 1981 and 1989 featured a slow fracturing of what had been long-standing comity in the House, a fracturing pushed in large part by Rep. Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) and his allies in the Conservative Opportunity Society. Confrontation between the two parties escalated, such as when Speaker Tip O’Neill (D-Mass.) embarrassed Rep. Bob Walker (R-Pa.) live on C-SPAN in what became known as “Camscam” by directing camera operators to reveal that Walker was speaking to an empty chamber, or when Democrats seated Frank McCloskey in a highly controversial move, settling for themselves a highly contested election in Indiana’s 8th District. And, finally, Speaker Jim Wright (D-Tex.), in reaction to the GOP’s increasing refusal to compromise, ruled the House with an iron fist.
Democrats’ increasingly aggressive tactics and GOP frustration over remaining in the minority fueled determination among Republicans to take a more confrontational line. By the time the President George H.W. Bush selected Dick Cheney, who had just become Republican whip, to be defense secretary in March 1989, the House GOP conference was looking to move in a new direction. The race to replace Cheney came down to Gingrich, known as a pugnacious partisan and ready fighter, and the well-respected Ed Madigan (R-Ill.)
The candidates had different visions for the job of whip. Madigan had a long history as a legislator and consensus-builder. He worked well with Democrats while holding the Republican line, and he saw the position as it traditionally worked, as head vote-counter. He also believed that too much confrontation would simply make the party irrelevant.
Gingrich worked to tone down his image as a partisan warrior, contending that he could work with Democrats, pointing to his record on the Public Works Committee. However, he also made no secret about the fact that he was going in as a fighter with a vision to lead the GOP into the majority, proclaiming that “I am a national leader who serves in the House.” For Gingrich, politics was about gaining power, not legislating, and he was willing to tear down the old order to get there.
Gingrich won by only the slimmest of margins, 87 to 85. His victory codified a fundamental change within the House GOP: It would no longer try to work with the Democrats after 34 years in the minority. Rather it would oppose and obstruct the Democratic agenda, focusing on attracting media attention rather than governing.
And Gingrich’s strategy of total confrontation and no compromise worked, leading to a historic victory as Republicans won the House majority in 1994 — though it did serious damage to efforts to actually govern in the House.
Gingrich’s ideology has remained dominant for House Republicans ever since. They use confrontation as a path to capture power when they are in the minority and to hold it when they have a majority. They prefer to fight rather than compromise. The strategy of demonizing Democrats and painting them as outside of the mainstream, ethically challenged and even criminal has remained prominent. What the likes of Michel and Madigan saw as the opposition became viewed as the enemy. The result has been ever more partisanship and acrimony in the House — and Liz Cheney (and her father) had been right at home in this atmosphere.
But now we may be witnessing another transformation.
Fights for leadership positions are revealing and say much about a party’s trajectory. With Michel it was a steady hand to stay the course and take advantage of Reagan’s presidency. Gingrich was a clean break from the past and a sign that Republicans were ready to embrace partisanship.
Today, we might be witnessing the moment when it became clear that ideological conservatism and Liz Cheney’s pugilism are no longer what the GOP prioritizes. Instead, fealty to Trump and his brand of populism and nationalism is what the GOP wants to hang its hat on. How that works out remains to be seen, but Cheney’s ouster is a clear sign that change is in the offing.