Even if one is not a progressive, one has to acknowledge that Cooper has a point. Think of Rahm Emanuel and the word “diplomat” does not come to mind. In his story, Sevastopulo has a deliciously understated observation from my Brookings Institution colleague Mireya Solis, who said that “while Tokyo would value his relationship with Biden, there was some ‘trepidation’ over his reputation for bluntness.” The Japan Times’ Jesse Johnson reported that Emanuel “could prove an unnerving pick for polite Tokyo. … Sebastian Maslow, an expert on Japanese politics at Sendai Shirayuri Women’s University, said that Japan ‘might be worried about Emanuel’s temperament.’ ”