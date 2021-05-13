On May 26, 1982, for example, residents gathered at Daniel Baptist Church in North Philadelphia to discuss the effects of the city’s infrastructural disintegration and the deterioration of municipal services. They were galvanized by the death of a 13-year-old, Darren Wilson who many residents believed died from first responder’s indifference and the city’s emphasis on law and order as much as injuries he sustained when struck by a car. As one witness testified during the community meeting, emergency dispatchers placed those seeking help for the teenager on hold. Rather than paramedics, “two cars and one van” load of cops arrived first and “they all stood around for maybe 10 minutes” before “two cops pulled his arms and legs and threw him on a stretcher, without care like he wasn’t human.”