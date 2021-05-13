What about the complaints from those who say that hearing or even reading the most offensive slurs, no matter the context, interferes with their ability to learn? First, feelings of hurt are not unchangeable givens untouched and untouchable by the ways in which institutions respond to them. The more that schools validate the idea that such hurt is justified, the more that emotion will be embraced, and the more there will be calls to broaden and harden linguistic taboos. (There are already signs the prohibition is expanding: At the University of Illinois at Chicago John Marshall Law School this academic year, students called for a professor to be disciplined after he included on a test a question about employment discrimination that featured a redacted version of “n-----,” as well as “b----,” noting that the terms represented “profane expressions for African Americans and women.” A dean called the language in the question “deeply offensive.”) We want to push in another direction, advancing the message that educated people, particularly lawyers, should be able to deal calmly with any word.