Democrats have had an easy time exposing Donald Trump as the inheritor of this tradition, because of his age, masculine bravado and racist ramblings. But now Stefanik is adopting his mantle — but cloaking it in a smoother and more modern package. She is not the type to rail against immigrants on social media and it is hard to imagine her telling congresswomen of color to “go back where [they] came from.” Yet, despite her track record of trying to diversify the party, she told the Washington Examiner’s David Drucker that Trump was “right to focus on the election integrity and election security issues.”