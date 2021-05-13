The problem is not this bad letter — the problem is that this letter might be a harbinger of worse letters. In breaching this norm, Flag Officers 4 America has enabled other groups of former generals to collectively weigh in on partisan politics. Such a trend would not be healthy for either the country or the military. It should be obvious why the country does not benefit from having retired military officers weigh in as retired officers on matters of domestic politics. If nothing else, it poses some risks to civilian control of the military. And although it’s a fun movie, I do not want the beginning of “Starship Troopers” to transpire in real life.