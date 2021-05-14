It is not just executive branch agencies that may try to stonewall investigators. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s latest proposal for a commission indicates that it may also want to look into factors such as the extent to which social media platforms contributed to the Jan. 6 events by propagating false claims and facilitating connections between individuals and groups that mobilized at the Capitol. The Facebook Oversight Board, a quasi-independent body established by Mark Zuckerberg, was refused when it requested information from Facebook on exactly these matters in deciding what to do about Trump’s account suspension. Imagine the legions of corporate lawyers that outside investigators will encounter if they make such requests of the tech companies.