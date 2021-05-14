But if the only reason we’re still wearing a mask is because of covid, then we’re letting our fears get the best of us. The chances of contracting the virus, getting sick or passing it to others is lower than a lot of other normal life activities; even if people are lying about getting vaccinated, those who have had their shots will be safer and unlikely to pass the virus to those who aren’t. States and cities and businesses and schools need to open up as part of our recovery, and hypervigilance will obstruct that if political leaders think they’re too far ahead of the public.