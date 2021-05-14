President Biden, by contrast, has made a commitment to encourage, educate and persuade all Americans to honor their social contract, roll up their sleeves and get the vaccine. As of Thursday, 154.6 million Americans have received at least one dose of vaccine and federal officials announced that most fully vaccinated Americans can stop wearing masks in most situations — a substantial achievement even though we have a long way to go.
In 2021, it may seem that partisanship has fueled the presidential response to the coronavirus. But neither political party owns the traditional values of individual responsibility, voluntary civic engagement, advancing scientific progress and commitment to public health that have guided successful responses to pandemics historically. In fact, throughout our history, presidents have often failed to meet the challenges associated with epidemics.
During the early Republic, the deadliest infectious disease was smallpox (variola virus). In 1796, the British physician Edward Jenner made vaccine from the pus he extracted from the hands of milk maids who had cowpox, or vaccinia (which is where the word “vaccination” originates).
Thomas Jefferson, who avidly followed the scientific literature of the day, had already inoculated himself and his children with variola virus in 1782. Shortly after taking the oath of office in 1801, Jefferson declared mass immunization with Jenner’s vaccine to be the nation’s first public health priority. In 1806, Jefferson wrote Jenner a fan letter, “Yours is the comfortable reflection that mankind can never forget that you have lived.” To Jefferson, Jenner’s preventive against ever contracting smallpox was both scientifically sound and elegant — even as he had difficulty convincing Americans that they should be vaccinated.
During the 19th century, cholera warped and reinvented American public health practices. And yet, because the notions of infectious diseases and medical knowledge changed so much over the 19th century, presidents, physicians and rank-and-file Americans all struggled to mount an effective response.
When cholera first arrived in 1832, most Americans thought the epidemic was a visitation from God for evil deeds and behavior. Despite a public outcry for him to do so, President Andrew Jackson refused to declare a day of “public fasting and humiliation” to pray away the pandemic. He held fast to the separation of church and state as protected by the First Amendment — but, in reality, he had few presidential tools to address the outbreak, largely because the modern understanding of how cholera travels did not yet exist.
When cholera returned in 1849, Christian zeal was far stronger and a more powerful political force in the United States. To placate these religious beliefs, President Zachary Taylor pronounced the epidemic to be God’s punishment for a nation mired in the pursuit of money, rum, slavery and sin. His decree for a day of national prayer, fasting and humiliation did little to ameliorate cholera’s lethal spread, but it might have made tens of thousands of Americans feel a bit better before meeting their maker.
By the next cholera pandemic in 1866, however, medical knowledge had caught up. The London physician John Snow had established how the disease spread through water contaminated with infected, fecal waste. Consequently, physicians recognized that cholera was a disease that could be prevented by locally ordered sanitary measures such as street cleaning, better disposal of garbage and the beginnings of modern sewage systems.
But such knowledge often became conflated with nativism. Leaders believed that certain “undesirable” immigrants with contagious disease deserved punitive and restrictive responses. For example, Eastern European Jews escaping the deadly pogroms of Russia were wrongly blamed as the vector of cholera microbes during the 1892 pandemic. As the front page of the Aug. 29, 1892, issue of the New York Times declared: “With the danger of cholera in question, it is plain to see that the United States would be better off if ignorant Russian Jews and Hungarians were denied refuge here. … These people are offensive enough at best; under the present circumstances, they are a positive menace to the health of the country.”
Indeed, on Sept. 1, 1892, Benjamin Harrison issued the first presidential order closing the port of New York and, for several weeks, banning the entry of all steerage-class (but not first-class) passengers. This action eventually led to the passage of the National Quarantine Act of 1893, the first federal law to grant the president the power to declare a quarantine of the nation’s seaports during times of contagious crisis, in addition to whatever the state ordered (although since Harrison’s order, no American president has ever formally implemented this power).
It was in the 20th century that U.S. presidents showed more successful leadership when it came to managing pandemics largely because of the many advances in science and medicine that happened while they were in office. Perhaps the most health-minded president was Franklin D. Roosevelt, who helped to modernize our nation’s public health and hospital system. Roosevelt also took bold and heroic action against poliomyelitis, or infantile paralysis, which struck tens of thousands of children almost every summer during the first half of the 20th century.
Roosevelt’s quest to conquer polio on a grand scale, of course, stemmed from his personal experiences. In 1921, the 39-year-old Roosevelt contracted polio. As a result, he had to use a wheelchair or wear painful heavy iron leg braces for the rest of his life. Roosevelt not only emerged victorious over his lower-body paralysis, but also founded what became the March of Dimes, the charitable trust that funded the polio vaccine. At this point in medical history, germ theory was now universally accepted as “germ fact,” and scientists were discovering the causes of a long list of infectious diseases — both bacterial and viral.
As a result, the Roosevelt administration ushered in the era of scientific management of epidemics by the federal government. During World War II, Roosevelt’s powerful surgeon general, Thomas Parran — who later played a major role in founding the World Health Organization — took on the task of reorganizing a national public health service that stood on its own two feet, as opposed to being a forgotten appendage attached to various federal departments that had little to do with the practice of medicine, scientific research, sanitation, control of sexually transmitted diseases, occupational health and the administration of public health emergencies.
Parran successfully shepherded the passage of the Public Health Service Act of 1944. A key article in this law gives the president broad authority “to prevent the introduction of epidemic diseases into this country from abroad and to prevent the interstate spread of communicable diseases.” Another part of the law created the Communicable Disease Center in Atlanta on July 1, 1946. Initially focused on malaria control, the center broadened its scope over the years and officially became the Center for Disease Control in 1970 and, since 1992, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The post-World War II years also witnessed the expansion of both the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health, twin engines of modern research that powered a locomotion of experimental progress.
While this public health infrastructure has helped protect Americans from epidemic disease over the decades, presidential leadership remains critical to their control. Indeed, Ronald Reagan’s refusal to acknowledge the onset of HIV/AIDS during the 1980s remains the biggest blunder in the history of presidentially mediated epidemics. Reagan did not even utter the acronym AIDS until 1985, during a news conference, and not in a formal speech until 1987. Such willful ignorance sowed the seeds for a global crisis that still kills millions of people each year and helped attach a stigma to the disease.
When the coronavirus pandemic reached U.S. shores, Trump’s responses ranged from indifference to inaction to xenophobic fearmongering, repeating many of the mistakes of his predecessors.
But Biden has tapped into a different history of presidential pandemic response. As a candidate on the campaign trail, on Oct. 27, 2020, Biden made a symbolic stop at Warm Springs, Ga. — where Roosevelt took the healing waters after his paralysis and his “Little White House” during his presidency. Hoping to entice Georgians to vote for him and his ticket, he called for “a time to heal.” But, this depends on it being a time for health as well.