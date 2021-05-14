But such knowledge often became conflated with nativism. Leaders believed that certain “undesirable” immigrants with contagious disease deserved punitive and restrictive responses. For example, Eastern European Jews escaping the deadly pogroms of Russia were wrongly blamed as the vector of cholera microbes during the 1892 pandemic. As the front page of the Aug. 29, 1892, issue of the New York Times declared: “With the danger of cholera in question, it is plain to see that the United States would be better off if ignorant Russian Jews and Hungarians were denied refuge here. … These people are offensive enough at best; under the present circumstances, they are a positive menace to the health of the country.”