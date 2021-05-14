The inability to come together even on issues where both sides agree that something needs to be done — like infrastructure — and of Congress to do once-basic tasks like passing appropriations bills to keep the government open, lead to frequent laments that politics have become too extreme and divisive. Many yearn for the collegiality and cooperation that they see in the past relationships between politicians such as Biden and Sen. Edward M. Kennedy (D-Mass.) and their ideological opposites such as Sens. Strom Thurmond (R-S.C.) and Orrin G. Hatch (R-Utah). But such rhapsodizing mischaracterizes the past in American politics, where acrimony often reigned in even worse ways than it does today.