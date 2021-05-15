Indian immigrants first turned to the British consuls in the United States believing they would find support as imperial subjects but found none. In September 1907, for example, when Indian immigrants were driven out of Bellingham, Wash., the British consul in Seattle, Bernard Pelly, refused to investigate the violent attack after noting that Indian immigrants never lodged a formal legal complaint about it. Pelly was well aware that the Indian immigrants in the region had fled after the attack, and most did not want to return. The same month, 41 Indian immigrants in Everett, Wash., sent a petition to the British consul in Portland fearing another drive out. Once again, British officials did not take any substantive action to protect the immigrants nor did the local mayor, and White men in Everett drove the Indian immigrants out in November.