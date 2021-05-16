Throughout the 1970s, several MOVE women and mothers testified to suffering the continual loss of their children at the hands of police violence. These losses were often obscured or denied by the police. In keeping with the group’s radical vision for autonomy over their lives and bodies, MOVE didn’t always register babies born to members with state agencies, nor would they give the bodies of their children over to the city for investigations. Several MOVE women remember miscarrying after experiencing police assaults during arrests at protests and even in city jails. Like most Black women and mothers, MOVE women were overpoliced and underprotected. MOVE’s efforts to protect the lives of women and children heightened the group’s confrontations with police. MOVE took a militaristic stance of armed self-defense as a result.