Policymakers, as well as many researchers, believed that federally funded programs such as Project Head Start helped children — many poor and with Black and Latino backgrounds — by removing them from their homes during the day. In her support of Project Head Start, Lady Bird Johnson described low-income children as so deprived that they “didn’t know a hundred words because they had not heard a hundred words” and didn’t know their names, as their parents had failed to teach them. Viewing such homes as lacking intellectual stimulation, policymakers worked to place these “deprived” children in child-care centers where teachers could fulfill the role of the “good” middle-class mother. Psychologist Lois Murphy wrote, for instance, that the “kind of things a ‘good’ mother does with a year-old baby,” such as naming objects and colors or flipping through books, could be beneficial for an older child from a “deprived” background.