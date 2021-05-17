Over the past 14 months, I have written a fair amount about the pandemic, both in the column and elsewhere. Heck, the novel coronavirus made its first Spoiler Alerts appearance in January of last year.
Writing continuously about a shock in real time is a great way to get a lot of stuff wrong. As we begin to enter a post-pandemic era, the hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts thought it would be useful to revisit some of the arguments and assumptions made over the past year and change to see what I got wrong.
In no particular order, I can think of three big things:
1) Some universities handled the pandemic really, really well. Last summer, I was dubious about any plan to have students back on campus and obey social distancing rules. The likelihood of 18-year-olds following such rules and avoiding massive community spread struck me as wildly implausible.
My skepticism was not entirely unfounded — many universities did have some serious outbreaks. That said, however, a lot of universities, including my home institution, did surprisingly well at keeping infections at a minimal level. The key here was that those universities that partnered with the Broad Institute were able to engage in massive testing on a regular basis, thereby catching asymptomatic cases quickly and stopping potential superspreaders. The test positivity rate at those universities was less than 0.2 percent.
University administrators may have the least-loved profession in the United States. They are the perfect target for everyone from conservative commentators to aggrieved parents to crotchety faculty. Credit where it is due, however: A lot of them moved mountains to make this past year conceivable,
2) The United States never really developed a proper contact-tracing and testing system. The testing regime in the United States was fouled up from the beginning by a combination of CDC and Food and Drug Administration blunders and Trump administration incompetence. Still, once testing became more widely available and the first wave of the pandemic subsided, I assumed that most states and other large-scale organizations would institute a rigorous testing protocol to continue to halt the spread of the virus. There was a lot of reporting about states amassing an army of tracers. I was hopeful that the number of infections would shrink to the point where contact tracing would prevent further community spread.
This never happened. On testing, northeastern universities and professional sports leagues were the outlier — most other spheres of U.S. society did not test nearly enough. Many Americans were reluctant to provide the necessary information to make such practices work. The lack of testing and reluctance to provide information in turn made contact tracing next to impossible, as the number of cases overwhelmed contact tracers.
The United States was not unique here — as Nature’s Dyani Lewis noted in December 2020, “across the Western world, countries have floundered with this most basic public-health procedure.” Still, I thought this was an area where the advanced industrialized democracies would move down the learning curve. Instead, counties with prior pandemic experience proved to be good at this; everywhere else flailed.
3) The political price paid by witless incompetence was relatively small. A month into the pandemic I was pretty confident that Joe Biden would beat President Donald Trump in November 2020 because of the way the administration had bungled the pandemic.
Biden did beat Trump, of course, but to be honest I thought it would be a shellacking. In the end, Republicans did not pay too high a political price for witless incompetence.
Is that assessment of Trump’s performance too severe? One can be generous and say that his administration was caught unawares just like every other government. One could even credit the administration with Operation Warp Speed, which helped incentivize vaccine development and production.
That said, the Trump disasters between March and November 2020 were epic and legion. The 45th president insisted that the economy would reopen by Easter. He hyped hydroxycholoroquine as the way to treat covid-19. He held a disastrous indoor rally in Tulsa that killed many of his own supporters. Jared Kushner, his son-in-law, claimed that the economy would be rocking and rolling by July 2020. He mocked mask-wearing and blasted coronavirus testing. Everyone in Trump’s orbit got the virus at one point or another, including the president and first lady. He made the Secret Service ride around in a car with him while he was still infected, just so he could pass supporters outside the hospital. He insisted that the virus was going away last fall just as the most severe wave started to build.
Despite all of this, 74 million Americans decided to vote for Trump, and the GOP exceeded expectations. That is hard to fathom.
I made other mistakes about how the pandemic played out. But those are the ones that stick with me.