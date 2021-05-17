That said, the Trump disasters between March and November 2020 were epic and legion. The 45th president insisted that the economy would reopen by Easter. He hyped hydroxycholoroquine as the way to treat covid-19. He held a disastrous indoor rally in Tulsa that killed many of his own supporters. Jared Kushner, his son-in-law, claimed that the economy would be rocking and rolling by July 2020. He mocked mask-wearing and blasted coronavirus testing. Everyone in Trump’s orbit got the virus at one point or another, including the president and first lady. He made the Secret Service ride around in a car with him while he was still infected, just so he could pass supporters outside the hospital. He insisted that the virus was going away last fall just as the most severe wave started to build.