Indeed, during the entire era of slavery, Black medical knowledge was both highly sought after by White scientific elites and zealously guarded by enslaved communities. Enslaved African women, in particular, had a long history of surreptitiously using the seeds of the peacock flower to induce abortions. And in the context of slavery, abortions constituted a form of resistance. By refusing to bring a child into the world, enslaved women were rejecting slavery as an acceptable form of life or refusing to bear children born of rape. The Dutch naturalist Maria Sibylla Merian learned about this mysterious abortifacient from enslaved women directly: “Africans,” she wrote in 1705, “use the seeds [of the peacock flower] to abort their children, so that their children will not become slaves like they are. … They told me this themselves.”