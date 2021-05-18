Netanyahu didn’t invent the Israel-Gaza conflict. That began long before he was born, and he inherited the Gaza blockade from his predecessor. But as Israel’s leader, now for a total of 15 years, he has purposely squandered years of relative calm and prosperity, Israel’s best opportunities for making progress toward to a solution, for his self-serving politics. Whenever his long time in office will come to an end, his legacy will remain the deep entrenchment of the siege mentality and us-against-them mind-set of Israel’s Jews (this was literally Likud’s campaign slogan in the 2020 election) and the inflammation of sectarian hatreds. That may help Netanyahu in the short term, but it’ll only lead to more suffering for everyone here in the long run.