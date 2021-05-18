This is the standard, enshrined in Roe and other major abortion rulings since then, that says there is a constitutional right to abortion until the point that a fetus can survive outside the womb. Most experts say that point of viability comes around 24 weeks of pregnancy. The Mississippi law in question in Dobbs bans abortion at 15 weeks under the disputed claim that a fetus can feel pain at that stage. Laws like Mississippi’s have been batted down by the lower courts, in part, because they run afoul of the viability standard.
That abortion foes would take aim at viability is no surprise because the concept has had its fair share of critics. Bioethicists and philosophers have questioned why it makes sense to value human life only at viability. When she was on the Supreme Court, Sandra Day O’Connor mocked the court’s reliance on viability. Viability changed as technology shifted, O’Connor wrote, referencing scientific advancements that make it possible to save fetuses earlier and earlier (Recently, there have been cases of fetuses surviving earlier than 24 weeks with the help of heroic medical efforts). It was unfair to make legislatures do the work of scientists, O’Connor wrote — and it was unreasonable to force the courts to act as “scientific review boards.”
Those defending viability argue that it is as good a line as any — one that balances pregnant people’s interest in autonomy and equality with the state’s interest in protecting life.
Just the same, it’s understandable that antiabortion activists have zeroed in on viability as a key vulnerability. It’s a relatively hard standard to defend. It’s also a far more important concept to abortion jurisprudence than many would anticipate.
Look at the wide range of abortion restrictions on the table in 2021. Some measures stop pregnant people from having abortions for certain reasons, like one in Arkansas that bars the procedure if it is being sought because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome. Some states restrict major abortion procedures, like dilation and evacuation, the most common procedure after the first trimester, or medication abortion. Heartbeat bills, like those introduced in South Carolina and Texas, outlaw all abortions when a doctor detects fetal cardiac activity — usually, between the sixth and eighth week of pregnancy (Texas recently put a different spin on the heartbeat model by allowing anyone in the state to sue if a doctor performed an abortion after a heartbeat was detected). Scratch the surface, and all of these laws look like attempts to eliminate the viability standard by replacing it with something else.
Abortion opponents’ fixation on viability can seem puzzling at first because very few abortions take place at or after the 15th week of pregnancy — the point at which Mississippi would prohibit the procedure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 92 percent of abortions nationally occur before that point. If the Supreme Court bought Mississippi’s argument, that wouldn’t seem to take abortion foes very far — allowing bans, but well after most abortions have taken place.
But writing viability out of abortion law changes the goal posts. We can’t tell yet what the court could use to replace the viability standard. But the bottom line is that if the court eliminates viability, then all bets are off.
Recently, red states have started banking that the court will eventually replace viability with the moment a fetal heartbeat can be detected. Janet Folger Porter, the Ohio activist behind the heartbeat bills, has argued that a heartbeat is a defensible sign of viability and more scientific than the more vague viability standard.
The fate of Roe is also tied to viability. There is almost no chance that the court’s conservatives believe that the Constitution actually protects a right to abortion at any stage. Clarence Thomas takes any chance he gets to rail against the Roe decision. Samuel A. Alito Jr. has hardly made his antipathy for the reasoning of Roe a secret. When he first got a crack at an abortion case, Neil M. Gorsuch suggested that when it came to Roe, the court had “lost [its] way.” Even Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., who is perhaps the closest to the court’s liberal wing when it comes to abortion, seems more concerned about respect for precedent than convinced that there is a right to choose.
Before, it was hard to know where the court’s newest members, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, will land on abortion rights. Especially after explosive accusations of sexual assault and a bruising confirmation process, Kavanaugh seemed reluctant to make waves — and inclined not to stray too far from what legal elites expect. Barrett has never written an opinion on abortion since joining the high court, and so predictions about her likely vote are speculative. Besides, she may wish to prove wrong all the court watchers who predicted she would vote to reverse Roe immediately.
But if Kavanaugh, Barrett and the others want the chance to build a case against Roe, without striking it down entirely next year, Dobbs would give them the perfect opportunity. The court could start with viability — what many see as the weakest point in Roe — and then work up to a more direct attack. And by blowing a hole through abortion precedent in the meantime, the court could make Roe’s eventual demise a foregone conclusion. Dobbs is a reminder that antiabortion leaders may have been right all along to focus on getting rid of viability.