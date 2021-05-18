Look at the wide range of abortion restrictions on the table in 2021. Some measures stop pregnant people from having abortions for certain reasons, like one in Arkansas that bars the procedure if it is being sought because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome. Some states restrict major abortion procedures, like dilation and evacuation, the most common procedure after the first trimester, or medication abortion. Heartbeat bills, like those introduced in South Carolina and Texas, outlaw all abortions when a doctor detects fetal cardiac activity — usually, between the sixth and eighth week of pregnancy (Texas recently put a different spin on the heartbeat model by allowing anyone in the state to sue if a doctor performed an abortion after a heartbeat was detected). Scratch the surface, and all of these laws look like attempts to eliminate the viability standard by replacing it with something else.