Our quickest path to a post-fossil-fuel future may actually be hurtling toward us from our pre-fossil-fuel past. I am talking about the stagecoach. Electric cars hold the promise of dramatically reducing climate change. Yet it is little wonder that only two percent of Americans drive them, given that their batteries take hours to charge. That is no problem for most commutes, but frequent drivers fear being trapped for hours at a recharging station — or, worse, out on the Capital Beltway. And long-distance road trips are out of the question, unless you are willing to periodically cool your heels for hours at a time while recharging.